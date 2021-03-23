Today marks exactly one month since Bobby Shmurda was released from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. The rapper spent almost seven years behind bars after accepting a plea deal on conspiracy to commit murder and weapons possession charges. His first month of freedom was well-documented, with a profile of his first day out published in GQ to a few club appearances with some of his rap peers. Bobby’s release from prison did come with some conditions, and thanks to documents obtained by TMZ, we now know what those are.

Bobby, who is under parole supervision until February 23, 2026, is not allowed to drink alcohol, attend any bars, or associate with gangs. He also has a curfew of 8 p.m., must submit to drug testing, and receive aggression and anger counseling. An additional component of the parole conditions is that Bobby must seek, obtain, and maintain employment, but with the world waiting on his official return to the hip-hop world, accomplishing that part should be no issue. He also landed a few performance slots during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Atlanta earlier this month.

The parole conditions explain a video that emerged at the end of last month, in which was seen turning down a drink during a club appearance. After the video circulated throughout social media, the rapper reposted it on his Instagram story and wrote, “Hell nah a n**** on parole.”