Last year, Justin Vernon teamed up with Aaron Dessner to release their debut, self-titled Big Red Machine album, but when it comes to Bon Iver, that group’s last record came in 2016 with 22, A Million. It appears that an album could be on the way, though; At the very least, there’s new music. Bon Iver premiered “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like)” to fans at London’s All Points East festival over the weekend, and now the tracks have been properly released.

Bon Iver also shared a mysterious new website called iCOMMAi, the latest posts on which are related to the new songs. Before those posts, though, are a bunch that are more abstract in nature.

Vernon said of the status of Bon Iver in a press release, “This project began with a single person, but throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are.”

There’s a strong roster of collaborators on the new songs. Among them is Bruce Hornsby, whose new album, Absolute Zero, includes some Bon Iver features. Interestingly, the site also reveals that Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner is a new addition to the Bon Iver live band: “To further the growing community, Jenn Wasner, of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes, will join Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis, and Andrew Fitzpatrick to form the Bon Iver live band.” Aside from them, Moses Sumney and Bryce Dessner are also featured on the new tracks.

Listen to “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like)” above, find Bon Iver’s upcoming tour dates below, and visit the iCOMMAi website here.