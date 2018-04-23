Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there’s one thing that can be said about Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, it’s that the guy is content doing his own thing, whatever that may be at any given moment. Sometime’s he’ll narrate UFO documentaries, perform with The National, or host an exclusive “lock inn” event at his Eau Claire hotel. His most recent endeavor is Come Through, a show with Minnesota-based performance group TU Dance that features dancing and new original music from Vernon.

The show premiered last month, and fan-shot videos show that he is continuing to explore new ideas in his music, following the experimentalism of his 2016 album 22, A Million. In the two clips above, Vernon seems to have been influenced by the energy of his dancing collaborators, since the music is as percussive and energetic as anything he’s ever made. That’s a stark contrast from his work on 22, A Million, which is mostly midtempo or slower and not at all guided by percussion, although the sound of this new material does come across as a natural progression from that aesthetic.

Beyond this show, there’s more to come from Vernon: The second weekend of his “lock inn” is coming up in early May, and Bon Iver has some upcoming North American tour dates in May and June.