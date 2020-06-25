Bonnaroo Organizers Have Canceled The 2020 Festival

Bonnaroo is now the latest major festival to cancel its 2020 iteration in light of the pandemic. Bonnaroo festival organizers have announced they would be scrapping this year’s event in order to protect the safety of its staff, artists, and festivalgoers.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. All ticket holders will receive an email with info on how to roll your ticket over to the 2021 festival or receive a refund. View full statement here: https://t.co/D1sA4OlEoE pic.twitter.com/H4bz0jUXpD — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) June 25, 2020

The festival was originally scheduled to take place in Manchester, Tennessee over the weekend June 11. The festival had recently pushed back its date until September in hopes that it would be safe to gather in large crowds by then. But seeing as this Wednesday marked the highest recorded number of coronavirus cases in the US, Bonnaroo has decided to cancel its 2020 event entirely. The festival had booked many big-name artists to perform this year, including a reunion set by Tool and headlining performances by Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and Tame Impala.

In a statement, festival organizers wrote that the decision was born out of an “abundance of caution” for everyone involved:

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.”

After announcing the festival’s cancelation, Bonnaroo organizers said they are setting their sights on the future and have already confirmed 2021’s festival date. Next year, Bonnaroo will celebrate its 20th anniversary on the weekend of June 17 to 20 with a to-be-announced lineup.

Read Bonnaroo’s full statement above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.