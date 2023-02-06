bonnie raitt grammys 2023
In A Surprising Upset, Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Just Like That’ Won Song Of The Year At The 2023 Grammys

While the last year boasted several incredible earworms, only one can take home the coveted Grammy for Song Of The Year. This year, in a shocking upset, the award went to “Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt

In Raitt’s acceptance speech, she thanked the Academy, though, she admitted that just like all of us, she was surprised.

“This is just an unreal moment.” she said.

Earlier in the night, Raitt won the Grammy for Best American Roots Song, also with “Just Like That,” and the Best Americana Performance Grammy for her song, “Made Up Mind.”

Among the other Song Of The Year nominees were Gayle’s “abcdefu,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy On Me” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” which featured Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5

With her latest Song Of The Year award, Raitt now has 14 Grammys to her name.

You can see Raitt’s reaction to her surprising win above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

