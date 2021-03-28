Boosie Badazz’s has gained plenty of attention in recent years as a result of his social media antics. While they tend to receive a big reaction, it’s not always because of harmless internet fun. One example includes his transphobic comments about Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Zaya, last year. But now, the rapper is back in headlines for his online activity which came as a result of a music video shoot for his and DaBaby’s recent collaboration, “Period.”

Lil Boosie Slaps A Man Who Was Talking Crazy To Him At A Video Shoot With Dababy😳 pic.twitter.com/B6419Pzfgi — DJ Sheed 💉🐐💧💿 (@sheed_456) March 27, 2021

Boosie paid man $554 after slapping him for music video shoot 😭 pic.twitter.com/T6aOLVP1Ro — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 27, 2021

Last week, Boosie posted a video to Instagram where he called for an individual to appear in the upcoming music video. The catch was they had to let the rapper “slap the f*ck out of them” for the oddly specific price of $554. The Louisiana native quickly found his stunt man and on Saturday, a video of the scene landed on social media.

The clip shows Boosie delivering the devastating blow to the individual, but as promised, the rapper delivered the cash to the man when it was all said and done. Afterward, he posted the video of the harsh slap to his Instagram page which apparently led to it getting deleted. In response, the rapper hopped on Twitter to send a message to Mark Zuckerberg, writing, “@zuck u just a racist.”

@zuck u just a racist — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 28, 2021

This not the first time Boosie has called the Facebook founder a racist. Last year, the rapper’s Instagram was deleted after he repeatedly posted explicit content on his page. “This is discrimination,” he said during a December interview on VladTV. “Something is wrong, somebody must be mad because I said their name wrong and they chastise me. […] And my Black people are starting to tell me that ‘Boosie, this man is a racist. He knows you affect the Black community and make them smile every morning.

You can watch the video in question above.