Boosie’s Son Responds To The Backlash Against His Father’s Comments About Zaya Wade

The fallout from Boosie Badazz’s rant about Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade continues to settle in unexpected places. First, Boosie claims he was banned from a local Planet Fitness gym by a manager who resented him sharing his regressive views. Now, Boosie’s son has gotten involved, sharing his own opinions about both Zaya Wade and the backlash to his father’s recent comments.

Unsurprisingly, the apple didn’t fall very far from the tree. Boosie’s son is apparently still in the phase of idolizing his father and repeating his opinions as if they were law. He posted to his Instagram Story, writing: “F*ck DWayne and his son idc he gay my pops said what he said stop sending me that. I bet you won’t say it to our face.” Hie followed up by claiming “I know this chick that will do sum thangs to dwade son that will make that boy back str8.”

Boosie son just as ignorant and homophobic as his dad, how sad… pic.twitter.com/ETTScYM3Mj — 𝓐𝓻𝓲𝓮𝓵 👼🏾 (@ariieeY2K) February 20, 2020

Egregious and inconsistent spelling and grammar aside — it physically pained me to transcribe the above nonsense — it’s clear that Boosie’s bad parenting has rubbed off on his kid. This example is pretty instructive of how bigotry passes down from generation to generation and why it’s more pernicious than simply “waiting for the dinosaurs to die out.” It also highlights how paramount education is in combatting ignorance. “Canceling” Boosie hasn’t stopped him from doubling down on his views, nor has it prevented others from echoing them.

Boosie’s original comments came in the wake of Wade’s child coming out as transgender and Wade’s family continuing their ongoing support. Wade told Good Morning America that Zaya knew that she was transgender at three years old — a common experience for many queer people, who say their childhoods were spent hiding or refusing knowledge that often dawned on them just as early. “”I knew early on that I had to check myself,” Wade said. “I’ve been a person in the locker room that has been a part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and the wrong words myself.”

That may be the key to reaching folks like Boosie and Young Thug, who also chimed in on the discussion with some hurtful words of his own. Whatever these men’s intentions in sharing these opinions, it’s clear that can’t or don’t want to see the harm they can cause. Only with empathy, education, and understanding can regressive views like their be changed, for the sake of future generations who deserve much better.