Boosie Badazz has come under scrutiny from fans after once again claiming to have made his teen son and nephews have sex with grown women. Three years ago, the Memphis rapper sparked a backlash when he offered to get “a bad b*tch to give u some head” for his 14-year-old son’s birthday, but it appears he was as obstinate to the accusations against him then as he was to the criticisms of his statements about Dwyane Wade’s children this year. During a homophobic rant on Instagram Live, Boosie admitted that he got women to perform oral sex on his younger relatives.

#Boosie admits to having grown woman perform sexual acts on sons and nephews 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Crj6H38DD — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 12, 2020

After a clip of the rant surfaced on Twitter, many were quick to condemn Boosie’s admission as illegal, immoral, and abusive, rightfully pointing out the double standard that Boosie embraces by commenting on Wade’s parenting but arguing that no one should do the same to him. Some also compared his reasoning to that of T.I., who similarly came under fire late last year for claiming to check his daughter’s virginity at the gynecologist.

Boosie is on IG defending his decision to strip his 13 year old child of agency, forcing him into a sexual act with an adult. And a bunch of dudes are cosigning. Some of yall don't deserve children. And your parental rights and access should be revoked. — Rebel Scum (@awkward_duck) May 12, 2020

No grown man who openly admits to allowing his sons and nephews to have sex with grown women should be allowed around children. All this ‘rite of passage’ talk is bullshit and Boosie is ruining the lives of Black children. Bottomline. He should not be near a child. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) May 13, 2020

Idgaf what a Nigga say, that was wrong with what Boosie did, & if the shoe was on the other foot & it was a Lil’Girl getting her vagina ate by a grown man, y’all would be pissed. This double standard shit needs to cease, especially when it comes to children. — chanelbagg yo 💎 (@__iAmJayy) May 13, 2020

This boosie situation is why I hate homophobes. Cuz they quick to say “hes too young to know if he likes boys” but it’s okay to force some pussy on him? — bitch, wash your hands! pls. (@dntkrossme) May 13, 2020

Toxic male culture is having fathers like TI check his daughter’s hymen every year until HE thinks she’s grown enough to have sex, while Boosie orchestrated his sons to be raped by a grown woman like it’s some sort coming-of-age ritual. — Tony Pajamas (@dinixluna) May 13, 2020

The fact that some of y’all think it is OK for a father to pimp out his 12-year-old (because straight) is sick. Yet, the same folks will come out their mouths about how gay men are ruining Black youth. I’m so tired. PUT. BOOSIE. NEXT. TO. R. KELLY. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) May 13, 2020

re boosie: • that’s molestation

• he said he did it

• something is wrong with you if you cool with that shit

• why don’t y’all care — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) May 13, 2020

People can’t handle Dwayne and Gabrielle allowing their child to live out loud but are completley fine with Boosie’s stupid ass getting grown women to molest his underaged kids? Okay. — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) May 12, 2020

While it’d be nice to see Boosie learn from the situation and apologize for his actions, considering how he reacted to the last few outcries against him, it doesn’t seem all that likely. Unfortunately, perhaps the best that can be hoped for is that his son and nephews are removed from his care because accountability seems to be beyond him.