Viewers Of ‘The Masked Singer’ Are Convinced That Bow Wow Is The Masked Frog Singer

Getting further into their third season tonight, FOX’s The Masked Singer aired the fourth episode of the season and viewers are convinced they know which celebrity is hiding behind one of this week’s masks. Taking the stage as a frog, this unknown celebrity put their moves on display, impressive judges with their performance to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”

While the judges were unable to discover the act behind the mask, a majority of viewers of the show are convinced that Bow Wow is the one behind it and they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Others weren’t so convinced that Bow Wow was behind the frog mask on the show’s latest episode. Delivering their own choices, answers ranged from Bruno Mars, LL Cool J, and MC Hammer himself.

Unfortunately for fans who hoped to see whether or not Bow Wow was behind the frog mask, the wait continues as this week’s reveal was Tony Hawk beneath the elephant mask. A notable appearance from the season’s first episode, Lil Wayne appeared as a masked robot singer but was quickly ousted thanks to his obvious and beyond distinct voice.

To watch the masked frog singer take the stage, press play on the video above.

