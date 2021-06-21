With their upcoming Verzuz battle inching nearer, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have gotten into the competitive spirit, spending the past few days trading trash talk and trolling each other over their various missteps and shortcomings.

On one end, Soulja revived Bow Wow’s infamous private plane faux pas, reminding fans that his opponent once posted a photo of someone else’s private plane before boarding a commercial flight to New York, only to be caught out by a fan who recognized him and posted his own candid shot of Bow Wow on his flight. “Because of me u get to fly private for real for Verzuz,” Soulja crowed. “U don’t gotta cap no more wit the challenge and commercial Spirit flights.” He also challenged Bow Wow’s current absence on the charts (although to be fair, Bow Wow hasn’t released many new singles recently. He did drop “My Pain” this year).

It’s ok bow wow because of me u get to fly private for real for verzuz u don’t gotta cap no more wit the challenge and commercial spirit flights 😂 — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

Bow wow u distracting me I got hits to promote like Rick n Morty and she make it clap u gotta be bored over there 😐 😂 people gonna watch the verzuz sit down somewhere — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

I’m #27 at Urban Radio today bow wow I don’t see your name pic.twitter.com/5taxGiHaz0 — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Bow Wow, who knows a thing or two about hyping a competition after an earlier, wrestling-based back-and-forth, argued that he didn’t need to release any new records because of his multiple revenue streams, including appearing in the next installment of the Fast And Furious film series, F9. The trolling appeared to be in good nature, though, as Bow Wow also offered this observation: “I dont think @THEREALSWIZZZ and @Timbaland understand the magnitude of this #VERZUZ brodie.”

Soulja just stop 😂😂 like literally stop…. The diff w/ me and you is.. YOU HAVE TO PUT OUT MUSIC. I don’t. Ill be in the box office this weekend while you sit at home in your living room yelling on live at no one. — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 21, 2021

Soulja is the ben simmons of the rap game. Go rehearse and get off the internet. See you Saturday cap gun — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 21, 2021

We’ll all find out this Friday, June 26, when the two rappers face off in a 20-song hits battle. Check out their WWE-style promos below.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 aye man thats was like 6 years ago.. 😂 dont be telling my business 😂😂 https://t.co/N6QNuZLWsM — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 21, 2021

Im playing 2k. And trying to eat my breakfast. By the way RICK RICK RICK RICK https://t.co/l5QPcdVdVB — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 21, 2021

Bro you not starring In that movie you an EXTRA, Cardi b got a bigger part than u shad https://t.co/mqlHZBM25E — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 21, 2021