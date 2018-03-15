UK producer Ross From Friends (aka Felix Clary Weatherall) announced today he’s the latest signee to Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder imprint. The announcement included news of an upcoming EP entitled Aphelion and the release of a new single, “John Cage (Edit).” You can hear the song above.

The “John Cage” edit isn’t four minutes and thirty-three seconds of silence, but a laid-back, lo-fi house cut, with pitched down vocals, cool synth chords, and breezy guitar work.

“It originally began life as a tune for this goofy hip-hop project that me and my pal Guy from back home always do when he’s in London,” explains Weatherall in a press release. He added:

“I’d be making the beat and he raps. It’s always a refreshing approach making tracks in that atmosphere because we’re both always on such a spontaneous tip. When I’m making music alone, I’m obsessive and everything takes hours, whereas with Guy, we’d try and get as many tracks finished as possible in like a few hours”

“It’s honestly an absolute rush to sign to Brainfeeder,” Weatherall said. In the same release, he also revealed how much of the material on the new EP was inspired by pairing up with such an idiosyncratic label:

“It has always been pushing such a forward thinking sound, one that constantly grabs my attention with every release. I put these 4 tracks together with Brainfeeder in mind; I wanted to explore the music that I’ve been developing over the past 7 years as Ross From Friends whilst trying to explore the explosive sound that the label is best known for.”

The Aphelion EP will be released digitally on 4/6 via Brainfeeder, with a limited 12” to follow a week later.