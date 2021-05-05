DoorDash has pretty famously used rap to plug its service, hiring Blackalicious MC Gift Of Gab, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, and hip-hop queen Rapsody to record rhyme-laden commercials for television, but someone decided that the equation could probably work the other way around. Providence, Rhode Island rapper Brendan Rush is going viral after a driver for DoorDash apparently shared his music info with customers’ deliveries, dropping off placards with his Spotify page along with the customary burgers and fries.

When one fan posted a picture of their Five Guys bag along with the info card to Twitter, the post went mega-viral within a matter of days, providing Rush with plenty of exposure and even drawing attention from Spotify’s account, which called the plan “next-level genius.” As it turns out though, Rush himself wasn’t the person including the card in deliveries; the rapper responded in the thread, confirming, “I don’t do deliveries.” That means the true culprit is either a fan or a friend who really wants folks to check out Rush’s music.

shoutout my door dash driver on his grind fr pic.twitter.com/GPKoGlt8us — joshua🐆 (@jjjjjjjjjjjosh) May 2, 2021

That’s next level genius 🤯 — Spotify (@Spotify) May 3, 2021

I don’t do deliveries 👀 — Brendan Rush (@iambrendanrush) May 3, 2021

Rush himself retweeted the viral post on his own page, where he’s also contemplating making a run at TikTok fame and working on plugging his album Rush World through more traditional means. Meanwhile, whoever did drop off the Five Guys with Rush’s Spotify link may be the real MVP for not only bringing back the concept of a street team but also taking it to the next level.

You can check out Brendan Rush’s music here.