A lot has come to light about Britney Spears’ conservatorship in the last couple of weeks. During a court hearing about the conservatorship on June 23, the singer called it “abusive” and asked a judge to end it altogether. “All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to f*cking drive me in his car,” she said. It was during that same hearing that she claimed conservators forced her to go on a European tour back in 2018.

“I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do … my management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney and by contract, their own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with a tour,” she said during the hearing, according to TMZ. “He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. I couldn’t even get my own attorney, so out of fear, I went ahead and did the tour.”

However, the publication reports that sources “connected to the conservatorship” tell them Spears wanted to do the tour. They said that after her 2018 Vegas residency, she realized “she had nothing on her calendar for almost all of 2018. She then asked Management to find something for her to do so she wouldn’t be bored for a year.”

They added, “She literally begged to do the 2018 European Tour run. She was very excited about it and called repeatedly to ask to have it confirmed. There is a text message exchange between Management and Britney on December 16, 2017, where management provides her with the tour routing. She asks a few questions, and expresses how excited she is to do it.”