Britney Spears’ Instagram Account Appears To Be No Longer Active

For the better part of the last two years, Britney Spears has used her Instagram account to complain about her longstanding conservatorship and the ways it has restricted her lifestyle. She criticized those close to her who failed to when they were needed needed. She also slammed the paparazzi and apologized to her fanbase for misleading them about her well-being. But it recently vanished, for reasons currently unknown.

Spears’ Instagram page was either suspended or deleted on Tuesday, leaving many to question what happened to cause its removal. The news comes just two days after she used her Instagram account to confirm her engagement to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years. In a post to her page, an image shows her standing beside Asghari, showing how much she likes the ring he got for her. To the proposal, she happily replies, “Yes!”

The turn of events also comes after her father filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her 13-year conservatorship. Jamie Spears said his daughter is “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” He added that, “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”