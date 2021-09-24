Brintey Spears used Thursday to look back at some highlight moments in her music career. This includes the singer’s iconic performance at “I’m A Slave 4 U” during the 2001 MTV VMAs.

“I will tell you this … before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves … I mean … I was in a cage with a live lion !!!!! I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!!” she wrote in her Instagram caption. Later on in her message, the singer revealed how Justin Timberlake helped calm her nerves prior to the performance.

“Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked!!!!!” she wrote. This moment came when the two were dating, a relationship that began in 1999 and concluded in March 2002. The note also comes after Timberlake voiced support for Britney’s battle against her conservatorship earlier this year.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.” He added, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.” He concluded, “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

You can check the throwback and read the singer’s full message in the post above.