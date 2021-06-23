Organizers of the Washington DC-based Broccoli City festival were forced to cancel their 2020 event, depriving them of the chance to follow their 2019 show that was led by Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne. They’re ready to return for 2021, though, as it was announced today that this year’s edition will take place on October 2 at the newly redeveloped RFK Stadium Campus.

The lineup for the one-day festival features Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, Soulection, 3ohBlack, Moechella, DJ Domo, Malcolm Xavier, Everything Nice, AdoboDMV, and “special guests.”

BROCCOLI CITY FEST 2021

🔐EXCLUSIVE 24 HOUR PRE SALE STARTS NOW!🔐⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

HOW TO ACCESS $89.50 TICKETS

1. POST the flyer + #BCFest2021 to your IG/TWT

2. SUBMIT screenshot via link in our bio

3. UNLOCK exclusive promo code

4. ENTER code at checkout pic.twitter.com/8epo3eVRlJ — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) June 23, 2021

In a statement, Broccoli City Festival founders Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen said, “2020 was tough on everyone. From the disproportionate number of Black lives lost as a result of COVID-19 to the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others, it goes without saying that the Black community was hit the hardest. Coming off of such a pivotal year where everyone is trying to capitalize on Black culture, it’s more important now than ever before for us to protect these sacred spaces created by Black people to authentically celebrate black culture. We’re happy to be back and look forward to Broccoli City Festival 2021 being the most authentic celebration of black culture, arts, and music the industry has seen.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on June 25 at 10 a.m. ET, so learn more about this year’s event on the festival website.