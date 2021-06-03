In April, Brockhampton returned with Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, their first album in almost two years. While many were excited about its arrival, the new project came with some bad news. Prior to its release, the group’s lead vocalist, Kevin Abstract, announced through a tweet that the album “will be our last.” But there’s plenty more Brockhampton to come in 2021. They have another album en route later this year, and there’s this: a new video for “Don’t Shoot Up The Party.”

It’s quite the unhinged affair, capturing the group in the midst of some wild behavior. From acting up in the middle of the street and worshiping an odd metal figure to even burying a group member alive, the new video is nothing short of chaotic.

On top of everything else they have coming this year, the group is also droping a deluxe edition of Roadrunner with four additional songs: “Jeremiah (Original),” “Pressure / Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and “Jeremiah (Rmx).” The deluxe edition, which is titled Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack, will arrive on June 4.

You can watch the video for “Don’t Shoot Up The Party” above.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack is out 6/4 via RCA. Pre-order it here.