After their 2018 album Iridescence debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts, Brockhampton returned the following year with their fifth album Ginger. While Ginger failed to have the chart success of their previous album, it did produce their most successful single to date, “Sugar,” a track that was later remixed by Dua Lipa. While Brockhampton continues work on their upcoming album, reportedly titled Technical Difficulties, the group decided to surprise fans with a pair of singles.



First came “N.S.T.,” which was the polar opposite of “Sugar,” finding the group heading down the hip-hop lane for the track. A more collaborative effort, the track boasts vocals from Bearface, as well as production from Jabari Manwa, Kevin Abstract, and Matt Champion. Later in the day they dropped “Things Can’t Stay The Same,” an even bigger departure from Ginger. A bit shorter than “N.S.T.”, “Things Can’t Stay The Same” clocks in at just under two minutes and features verses from Kevin Abstract and Matt Champion. The song also contains a sample of “Trouble Will Remain” by Amnesty. Whether the songs will appear on their upcoming Technical Difficulties remains to be seen.

Watch the videos above to hear “Things Can’t Stay The Same” and “N.S.T.”