Atlanta rapper BRS Kash stops by Uproxx Studios to perform his campy, anti-romance anthem “Throat Baby” on the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions. The song, which currently buzzing in a big way, finds the LVRN-signed rap crooner singing the praises of a paramour’s oral skills. It was cooked up as something of a joke but the response to it has been nothing to laugh at. Now, he brings his exuberant energy and tongue-in-cheek flirtation to Uproxx.

Formerly known as KashKash, BRS Kash signed to LVRN/Interscope Records this summer after “Throat Baby” went massively viral, accumulating over 9 million plays on Spotify alone (and about as many plays on YouTube between its official video and lyrics video). He told DJ Booth that he was as inspired by oft-overlooked artists like Kilo Ali and Bow Wow as Future and Outkast and that he’s a second-generation rap kid, taking after his mother who once pursued a career of her own. With “Throat Baby,” he’s put himself on any number of rap fans’ radars — now, he’s got the muscle of one of rap’s hottest labels to help him reach the next level.

Watch BRS Kash’s performance above.

