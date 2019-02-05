In Defense Of Bruno Mars Winning Album Of The Year At The 2018 Grammys

Getty Image

Where were you when Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic won Album of the Year at last year’s Grammys? There’s a good chance you were probably online, and mad as hell to boot. Only seconds after the 33-year-old singer/songwriter/producer born Peter Gene Hernandez took the stage at Madison Square Garden to accept his sixth and final award of the night, social media was practically ablaze with anger and incredulousness directed his way.

The reaction was, on a level, unsurprising; Mars’ fellow nominees in the top category — the emotive pop of Lorde’s Melodrama, Kendrick Lamar’s brainy blockbuster DAMN., Jay-Z’s confessional comeback 4:44, and the canny genre-pivot of Childish Gambino’s Awaken, My Love! — represented what was perceived to be a hipper, more explicitly with-it grouping than in years past. Even Bruno himself seemed to understand that his win could be considered something of an upset, taking the opportunity to toast the other nominees’ considerable achievements immediately upon taking the stage.

But this simple act of courtesy did little to change the narrative that was forming with lightning-quick speed. “Bruno Mars Ends Hip-Hop’s Grammy Dreams” read the CNN headline atop a perfunctory news item that nonetheless pointed out that, if anyone else save Lorde had won the prize, it would’ve marked the third time in Grammy history that a hip-hop album took home the night’s biggest win. (It’s interesting to imagine what the social media reaction would’ve been if Lorde won instead — and perhaps we’ll find out this Sunday, if AOTY nominees Kacey Musgraves or Brandi Carlile win over fellow noms ranging from Drake and H.E.R. to Cardi B, Janelle Monae, and the Black Panther soundtrack.)

“Giving Album of the Year to Bruno instead of Kendrick will go down in history as one of their all-time most hilarious gaffes,” Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield wrote in his own Grammys postmortem, elsewhere referring to 24K Magic as “damn good” and “excellent.” On first glance, those tangled qualifications might seem like a bit of ideological lede-burying, but they instead represent the essential truth that, when it comes to last year’s night-closing moment, it was entirely possible to have it both ways.

Yes, it was bizarre and disappointing to watch Kendrick Lamar — undoubtedly one of the decade’s most essential artists in any medium — lose the top prize for the third time. (One would believe that the Pulitzer’s made up for it since.) But the emotionally charged insta-reactions also elided over the simple fact that Bruno Mars happened to win Album of the Year for what stands as his most accomplished work to date, a playful and retro-drenched pop record that stood out in the category due to its sheer comparative frivolousness. Of the other nominees, Awaken My Love! represented 24K Magic‘s closest artistic kin in its own commitment to luxuriating in sounds of the past—loose-limbed and saucer-eyed 1970s funk for the former, shiny and sproingy 1990s R&B for the latter.