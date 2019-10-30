Buddy‘s back with new music this week in the form of “Hollyhood” as he gears up for his forthcoming untitled album due next spring, according to a press release. Tuesday, Buddy teased new music on his Twitter account: “Hollyhood dropping new music tomorrow,” the Compton rapper wrote.

🎶HOLLYHOOD🎶

Dropping new music tomorrow Oct. 30th Leave a 🎬 if you can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/HSjuSMWYhc — BUDDY (@Buddy) October 29, 2019

In an unorthodox marketing method, Buddy premiered the track via an exclusive Colors performance. In the clip above, Buddy spends the less-than-three-minutes video performing “Hollyhood” in the middle of blue painted walls with a mic hanging down from the middle of the ceiling. An animated Buddy keeps the presentation interesting, though he’s literally just reciting his verses in the middle of a blue painted room.

“When she hit me up, gold roley don’t make noise,” Buddy says on “Hollyhood”‘s first verse. “When you see me in the cut, don’t be acting all coy, you can’t sit with us / Sipping something, something in the back / Couple h*es from last summer I can never call back, they ain’t picking up.”

Buddy’s debut album, Harlan & Alondra, dropped last year via RCA. Recently, Buddy’s been doing features at an unstoppable pace, appearing on J. Cole’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Robert Glasper’s F*ck Yo Feelings mixtape, and Guapdad 4000’s Dior Deposits.

Check out Buddy’s full Colors performance above.