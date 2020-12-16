Bun B Doesn’t Mind If Defending Megan Thee Stallion Damaged His Tory Lanez Relationship

Bun B recently told HotNewHipHop that he doesn’t mind if defending Megan Thee Stallion damaged his relationship with Tory Lanez because protecting Black women is more important. The Houston legend stood up for Megan at a time when few of his contemporaries did, shortly after Megan was allegedly shot in both feet by Lanez after an argument at a Hollywood house party.

Responding to a question about the hip-hop community’s reaction to the shooting, Bun told HNHH, “Initially, many people are hesitant to get into other people’s business. This was a domestic issue between a couple and most people tend to stay out of those. Things can get very touchy.” However, he said, “We have to make sure that we are standing up and supporting and defending our Black women. Because if Black men don’t say, ‘Don’t touch our Black women,’ white men and white women will do and act however they feel or choose against our women. And those days are done.”

He elaborated, “People are usually waiting for that first person to say something, and then more and more people will step to the table. I feel like if I hadn’t said anything, I’m not sure how much people would have even spoken on this issue. And if my relationship with Tory Lanez is damaged, then so be it. We have to protect our Black women and any Black man that doesn’t feel the same way is not my brother.”

He also noted that Tory didn’t “read the room” when he released his defensive album Daystar while allowing that Tory has the right to defend himself in court. Bun admitted he didn’t know whether Tory would be able to continue performing in Houston after the incident, pointing out that “People still went to R. Kelly concerts, so I can’t really say what people will and won’t do.”

You can read the full interview here.