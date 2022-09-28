Burna Boy continues to promote his new album, Love, Damini, with a new video for “It’s Plenty.” Opening with footage from his tour, on which he’s been filling up venues and packing festival stages, the video follows the self-proclaimed African Giant from the barbershop to his private plane to the streets of Jamaica, where a Carnival celebration is going in full force.

Burna Boy’s next festival appearance will be at the 2022 Lost In Riddim Afrobeats Music Festival in East San Jose on the weekend of Nigerian Independence Day, October 1st and 2nd. He’s headlining alongside Wizkid and Davido, presiding over a massive lineup that runs the gamut of the African diaspora, from Afrobeats to dancehall to grime.

Continuing his Love, Damini rollout, Burna Boy put in an appearance at 30 Rock in New York City to perform the album’s standout track “Last Last” on The Tonight Show. He’s also put out vibrant videos for the singles “Vanilla” and “For My Hand” with Ed Sheeran, as well as sold-out a show at the Madison Square Garden — becoming the first Nigerian artist to headline a show there in the process.

Watch Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” video above.

