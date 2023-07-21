Jamaican artist Byron Messia is having the biggest year of his career so far in 2023. That’s in large part to the success of his “Talibans,” which to many, is in the running for song of the summer. The record was released on Messia’s No Love project at the top of the year and since then, the song’s accompanying music video has racked up over 36 million views, and now to give it an additional boost, Messia connected with Burna Boy for a new remix of the song, appropriately titled “Talibans II.”

The new record arrived with a music video that took both artists to the Jamaican island to party and soak up the sun. The remix begins with a strong entrance from Burna before Byron returns with his original verse. Burna later checks back in with another verse where he brags about his relationship with Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom and more.

The new remix comes after Messia looked to build off the success of “Talibans” with strong records like “90z” and “I Hate Byron.” As for Burna Boy, “Talibans II” arrives after he teamed up with 21 Savage for a remix of “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.”

You can watch the video for “Talibans II” remix above.

