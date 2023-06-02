Burna Boy is back with a new heater for the summer. Today (June 1), the Nigerian superstar has dropped his new single, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.”

As Afrofusion has rapidly grown in popularity around the world, Burna Boy has become one of the most recognizable names within the genre. Aware of his hitmaker status, Burna promises to share his riches and luxuries with a special lady.

“It’s your time, baby, get wild, baby / That’s the difference when you’re my baby / That’s how it is when you’re mine,” he sings on the chorus, encouraging his loved one to take the journey with him.

The song features a sample of “Top Of The World,” a 1998 Brandy song that also features rapper Mase.

Over the course of the past year, Burna has been everywhere — Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, Coachella, Dreamville Music Festival, Afro Nation Miami, and the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show — just to name a few events. He is set to perform a sold-out show at London’s London Stadium on June 3 and co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show on June 10.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” above.

