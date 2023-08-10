J Hus and Burna Boy link up once again in the video for “Masculine” from Hus’ new album, Beautiful And Brutal Yard. The video, shot in greyscale, captures the boys backstage at a show, where they put each other to the test in a pushup contest and share a few laughs before they hit the stage to perform. “Masculine” is the duo’s fifth collaboration, according to Genius, and their chemistry shines through not just in the lyrics but also in their joyful performance in the video.

“Masculine” is the third video from Beautiful And Brutal Yard, following “Who Told You” with Drake and “Militerian” featuring Naira Marley. The British rapper’s latest slate of songs has raised his profile significantly stateside, to the point where he’s even received a coveted spot on former President Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist.

Burna Boy, meanwhile, continues to expand his own foothold on the American music scene with a slew of summer singles that have him “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.” In addition to that ’90s-hit-sampling single, he’s released “Talibans II” alongside Byron Messia and announced his next album, I Told Them…, with the star-studded video for “Big 7.”

Watch the video for “Masculine” above. Beautiful And Brutal Yard is out now via Black Butter Ltd.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.