Burna Boy Celebrates His Progress With The Upbeat ‘Kilometre’

Burna Boy‘s first new song of 2021 is “Kilometre,” a meditation on the progress he’s made in his career (as in, “I don’ come, I don’ come, kilometres”). As usual, he employs upbeat production, this time from Chopstix, and a melodic flow that switches between English and Nigerian pidgin to boast about his accomplishments. He denies that any of this happened by accident — although happenstance did somewhat play into his US breakout — insisting, “People think I be Johnny just come / Like I just got rich, like my money just come.”

Debuting the new song on Apple Music 1 radio, Burna told Zane Lowe, “It’s really me talking about how far I’ve come, I’ve come a long way. At the same time, just having fun with it. When the song drops, start running around, wherever you go. Just start running around It doesn’t need an explanation.” Burna also promised a follow-up to his 2020 album Twice As Tall sometime this year: “I’m definitely planning to drop my next album this year,” he revealed. “Especially at the same time I dropped the last one. I’m trying to do that as long as I can.”

Listen to Burna Boy’s new track, “Kilometre,” above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.