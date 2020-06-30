Burna Boy Is A Tribal Warrior In His Joyful ‘Wonderful’ Video

Burna Boy continues his stellar 2020 with the video for his recently-released single, “Wonderful,” the first single from his forthcoming album, Twice As Tall. After racking up an impressive Grammy nomination (for Best World Music Album), Burna kicked off the drive for his new album with the lyrics video for “Wonderful” just ahead of the weekend, over which he also picked up a BET Award (for Best International Act).

In the video for “Wonderful,” Burna again displays the rich cultural history of his native Nigeria, performing in the midst of a cadre of dancers in traditional tribal garb. The African Giant artist previously paid homage to his heritage in the colorful video for “Odogwu.” Meanwhile, his more contemporary videos, such as “Secret” and “Money Play” have helped contribute to his international popularity as one of the most prominent producers of the genre sometimes called Afrobeats (or Afropop).

With both video styles, Burna seeks to amplify a vision of a united Africa. As he said during his BET Award acceptance speech on Sunday night: ““I’d like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835 there was a mission to turn the nation of Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were because in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.”

Watch the video for “Wonderful” above.

