Busta Rhymes released an album for the first time in nearly eight years, this one being the tenth full-length release of his career. Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God is a 22-track effort that flaunts features from Rick Ross, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip, Rakim, Rapsody, and more. In celebration of the new project, the Brooklyn legend took his talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Yuuuu” with Anderson .Paak.

Accompanied by Spliff Star, a full band, and a visual screen that displayed some of the lyrics in the song, the trio hit the stage and showed off their two-step dances and other choreographed moves for the performance.

Prior to the new album, Busta found himself in headlines after publicly challenging T.I. to a Verzuz battle. “From one brother that loves you to another brother that knows your level, I’m begging you to step in the ring with me,” he said in an interview with Fat Joe. “I’mma bust your ass. Let me tell you something, we’re gonna do it with grace. Come on, T.I., let’s have fun.” T.I. would decline the challenge citing a “generational gap,” but would later accept a battle with Jeezy.

You can watch Busta and Anderson’s performance in the video above.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God via EMPIRE/The Conglomerate Entertainment. Get it here.