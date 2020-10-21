Busta Rhymes Is ‘Begging’ T.I. To Join Him In The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Since the classic battle between Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle saw record-breaking attendance, all eyes are on the Verzuz social media pages to see who the next competitors will be. The popular competition series kicked off at the start of quarantine and has already gotten many famous musicians challenging each other. While the next Verzuz has yet to be announced, Busta Rhymes is “begging” T.I. to go head-to-head with him on the show.

Busta recently joined Fat Joe in an Instagram Live session to chat with the rapper about his recent projects. Joe asked Busta if he would be up to confront T.I. in a battle, and Busta immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“It is intriguing to me that you have such a concern with New York emcees,” Busta said, speaking directly to T.I. “I wanna understand what that’s about. From one brother that loves you to another brother that knows your level, I’m begging you to step in the ring with me. I’mma bust your ass. Let me tell you something, we’re gonna do it with grace. Come on, T.I., let’s have fun.”

While Busta is celebrated for much of his early catalog, the producer has been working with several artists on new music lately. Most recently, the rapper linked up with Missy Elliot for their boisterous single “Get It,” hopped on Trippie Redd’s “I Got You,” and became frenemies with Anderson .Paak on the track “Yuuuu.”

