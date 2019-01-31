Neil Krug

The rock world has missed Cage The Elephant. Aside from being one of the finest live bands around today, the band’s most recent album, 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty, featured chart-topping rock singles “Mess Around” and “Trouble,” and even won a Grammy for Best Rock Album. It’s been a long time, but now they’re back: Cage The Elephant has just announced that their fifth album, Social Cues, will be released on April 19. The band also shared a video for “Ready To Let Go,” a midtempo romp that marks the bands return in a big way.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Matt Shultz said the album was written during the dissolution of a relationship:

“It can be a vehicle to act out things that are hard to confront. When I’m creating, I try to put myself in a reactive state of improvisational thought. I let images just arise in my mind and wait for it to evoke an emotional response and then when it does, I know I’m on to something. I was watching a lot of Fassbinder films, like World On A Wire and The Bitter Tears Of Petra Von Kant. I was thinking about their beauty coupled with the graphic surrealism of Aronofsky.”

Watch the video for “Ready To Let Go” above, and below, check out the Social Cues album art and tracklist, which features an appearance from Beck.

RCA Records

1. “Broken Boy”

2. “Social Cues”

3. “Black Madonna”

4. “Night Running” (feat. Beck)

5. “Skin And Bones”

6. “Ready To Let Go”

7. “House Of Glass”

8. “Love’s The Only Way”

9. “The War Is Over”

10. “Dance Dance”

11. “What I’m Becoming”

12. “Tokyo Smoke”

13. “Goodbye”

Social Cues is out 4/19 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.