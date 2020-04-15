Most festivals and concerts have either been postponed or canceled entirely for weeks now, and there’s really no word yet on when some of them might come back. Generally, it looks like most events are rescheduling for the fall, like Coachella, which was pushed back from April to October. It remains to be seen if that will be enough of a delay. California Governor Gavin Newsom seems to think it’s not necessarily a matter of time, but that it’s more about one important thing happening.

Newsom answered questions during a press event yesterday (April 14), and he was asked about when he thinks life in California can return to normal (or closer to it). He suggested that mass gatherings (like concerts) likely won’t come back until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, saying, “The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine. So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers, all together across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations. […] When you suggest June, July, August: it is unlikely.”

This comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, said earlier this month that a vaccine could be a year to 18 months away.

Watch Newsom’s explanation above.