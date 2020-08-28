Calvin Harris released his last album in 2017 with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, arguably the strongest effort of his career. More than three years later, Harris returns with some more funk for fans in the form of his new single with The Weeknd, “Over Now.”

The song was originally teased last week when Harris shared a picture with The Weeknd that found the two posing with a few drinks backstage at a Coachella festival. After previewing the single shortly after the post, Harris and The Weeknd confirmed the single on their social media pages. On the funk-driven track, The Weeknd sings to an old flame and reminds them that their relationship is indeed over. “I need you to know that / We ain’t ever gonna go back,” he says on the song. Attached with a video, the visual presents The Weeknd as a large animated figure that travels the world — and outside of it — while voicing his frustrations with his past lover.

With his latest single, Harris may be working on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, but fans should not their hopes up too quickly. In 2018, sixth months after Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 was released, Calvin Harries sent out a tweet than said he would no longer be making “funk wav” music. “In 2018 movin on from Funk Wav sound thank u for joining me on my musical journey haha,” he said in the tweet. Harris had a rather quiet 2018 and 2019 following Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, before he returned this year. Operating under his Love Regenerator alter-ego, he’s released four EPs and a single with Steve Lacy.

The song also arrives after The Weeknd contributed vocals for Juice WRLD’s posthumous track, “Smile.”

Listen to “Over Now” above.