Camila Cabello, up for two Grammy Awards tonight, opened the show with an incredible performance of “Havana.” Cabello’s performance features an incredible roster of stars — Grammy winning pop singer Ricky Martin, Latin trap-pop star J Balvin, trumpet legend Arturo Sandoval, and rapper (and “Havana” feature) Young Thug.

Cabello is one of the most exciting new voices in pop. In 2018, “Havana” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and subsequent singles “Never Be The Same” and “Consequences” were also chart toppers. Cabello opened for Taylor Swift’s massive Reputation Tour this summer and fall.

Her Grammy-opening performance of “Havana” is an epic demonstration of her skill as a pop star. Cabello whirls around a stage designed to resemble the midcentury Havana that Cabello’s own grandmother grew up in, with each “room” of the house featuring another surprise guest.

The performance features an entire production of West Side Story‘s worth of backup dancers and guest appearances. Cabello and Martin sang part of Martin’s 2006 song “Pégate” and J Balvin performed part of his single “Mi Gente.” Sharing the stage with some of the hottest new acts and iconic musical legends, Cabello’s performance is a tribute to the achievement of Latinx artists in music.

Watch Camila Cabello’s stunning performance of “Havana” above.