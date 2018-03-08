Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even while “Havana” still dominates radio and the charts, Camila Cabello‘s follow-up single, “Never Be The Same,” is waiting in the wings ready to supplant it. At the time of writing, it’s sitting pretty at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, not quite at megahit status, but already making a dent in the pop world.

So, it is not a surprise that Camila is supporting the single with a video. In the “Never Be The Same” clip, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the artist with shaky home footage of her in a hotel room, trying out new hairstyles and getting french fries from room service. But even though intimate glimpses bookend the video, that doesn’t mean that Camila is going full low-budget for the entire duration.

We also get Camila Cabello performing in a cave, performing in some water, performing in front of a weird geometric sculpture, and performing in a clear box. Each set offers up a new lavish costume for the singer to sport, giving the video a nice dichotomy between home-spun moments and expensive, cinematic shots.

Watch the video for Camila Cabello’s “Never Be The Same” above, and catch her on tour with Taylor Swift this summer.