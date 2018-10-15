Getty Image

Car Seat Headrest recently wrapped up the final dates of an extended tour of North America with a pair of gigs at the Showbox in their hometown of Seattle over the weekend and they decided to make them ones to remember. Along with their regular mix of fan favorites from albums like Teens Of Denial and the recently, re-recorded Twin Fantasy, the Will Toledo-led outfit also decided to bust out a cover version of OutKast’s buoyant, indelible classic “Hey Ya.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Naturally, Car Seat Headrest’s take on the song is a bit more visceral than André 3000 and Big Boi’s. Toledo and company transform the ebullient track into a full-on indie rock anthem, filled with searing guitars and an unrelenting backbeat. But they didn’t just stop with OutKast. Car Seat Headrest also decided to throw a cover of Smashing Pumpkins “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” into the setlist, as well as a take on Darude’s early novelty hit “Sandstorm.”

Car Seat Headrest are certainly no strangers to interpolating cover songs. During many shows on their last tour, while performing the Twin Fantasy song “Sober To Death,” they would also throw Neil Young’s “Powderfinger” smack dab in the middle. They’ve also been known to cover Talking Heads, Death Grips and Frank Ocean.

If you missed Car Seat Headrest on the road in 2018, fear not! The band just announced a new slate of shows set to begin in February 2019.