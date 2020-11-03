Many musicians joined citizens all across the country in June in taking to the streets to protest police violence. Now, artists like Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and Anderson .Paak are finding ways to continue showing support. The three, along with other artists and celebrities, donated protest signs to an art gallery which benefits the families of victims of police brutality.

The Show Me The Signs exhibit is organized by LA gallery Blum & Poe. The show features a handful of protest signs donated by a variety of artists, each displaying a poignant message. All proceeds from the auctioning of the signs will be donated to the non-profit organization African American Policy Forum #SayHerName Mothers Network, which aims to bring awareness to the names and stories of Black women and girls who have been victimized by racist police violence, and to provide support to their families.

Announcing the show in a post on their Instagram page, the gallery wrote, “Over 100 artists have created powerful pieces in the form of protest signs to fight for change.” They continued that the Show Me The Signs exhibit “brings together a diverse and inclusive collective of creative voices that reinforce solidarity and empower love.”

.Paak also shared his excitement about the exhibit. The rapper posted a photo of the sign that he donated to the show, which featured the quote by him: “Dear future. I’m writing to you from the year 2020. Hope you’re doing better than we are, and in your world the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ is no longer controversial.”

In a statement about the exhibit, participating artists Kathia St. Hilaire said, “During this time of civil unrest due to the unjust killing of Breonna Taylor, I hope to see more people understand the Black diaspora and ask themselves how we can change for a better world.”

See a preview of the Show Me The Signs exhibit above.

Part one of the live auction kicks off 11/10 and will be held online due to social distancing measures. Find more information here.

