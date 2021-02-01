Ever since the enormous success of “WAP” took over 2020, much in the same way “Bodak Yellow” did when she dropped it back in 2017, fans have been clamoring for Cardi B to follow-up her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The rapper has let fans know that she definitely has music in the works, but like most of the industry, had her plans disrupted by the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Since she’s mentioned COVID-19 as a reason to hold off on releasing new music, and the vaccines are slowly beginning rollout, perhaps there is hope that we’ll get a new Cadi album by the end of 2021.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

And on Sunday she just added to that hope by letting fans know she’s going to be making a special announcement on Monday. Decked out in a very intentional lingerie set with a floor-length, denim trench coat, Cardi struck a dramatic pose on her staircase before sashaying her way down, and telling fans she’s going to let them know something about her plans very soon. “I got a announcement to make tomorrow,” she wrote in the text Tweet.

Here’s hoping we get news of that second album, or at least another massive single that makes Republicans cry.