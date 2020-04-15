Cardi B and Bernie Sanders have become an unlikely duo over the past year or so, starting with their political phone calls last summer. Around that time, the two sat down for a lengthy interview, and now the pair has reconvened for another filmed chat.

Sanders and Cardi had a livestream conversation on YouTube yesterday, and during their time together, the two talked about the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming election. Sanders shared his thoughts about when he believes the country can return to normalcy, saying, “Nobody knows exactly, but it will probably be at different times in different places in the country. It will not be all at once. Nobody is going to turn on a switch and America returns to where it was.”

Cardi also said of Sanders’ Joe Biden endorsement, “The youth don’t really rock with Joe Biden because he’s conservative.” Sanders went on to say, however, that he’s throwing his support behind Biden because “Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of America.

Elsewhere, Cardi spoke about Trump’s response to the pandemic, saying, “One thing that baffles my mental, right, about number 45, is that, when this coronavirus news was hitting and everything, he just kept blaming, that this was a move by the Democrats to make him look bad. That everything the Democrats do is bad propaganda to make him look bad. Honey, you don’t need the Democrats to make you look bad. You make your own self look bad.”

Watch the video above. The conversation begins at 36:55 into the video.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.