The pandemic has made it hard for all corners of the entertainment world to operate under normal procedures. Festivals have been shut down, award shows have gone virtual in empty venues, and anything that requires a team present requires multiple tests beforehand. Cardi B recently shared what her team has to do on a weekly basis as a result of the pandemic, as well as how much it costs to ensure everyone’s safety.

I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week. My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each.This is seriously a new business 🤦🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

“I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week,” she wrote in a tweet. “My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business [face palm emoji].” It’s a fairly expensive amount to spend on a weekly basis for the test, amounting to $1,000 a day and $7,000 a week for a team of four, Cardi herself included. However, it’s necessary that tests are done at a frequent rate, given how cases around the country continue to rise at rapid rates.

Cardi’s tweet comes months after she revealed that when she and Megan The Stallion shot the video for their collaboration “WAP,” they spent a total of $100,000 on COVID-19 tests.

