Cardi B oftentimes raps about enjoying the finer things in life, and she’s making no exception this holiday season. In order to ring in the holidays, Cardi B had her Atlanta mansion’s living room turned into an impressive display of festive decor.

The rapper took to Instagram to show off her decorative home. Panning across her living room, Cardi gives a look at all the garland, lights, and presents that fill the large space. The rapper then walks over to display her array of Christmas trees, five in total, which together create a forest of snow-lined firs.

“So I haven’t seen my home decoration because I’ve been in LA and I just got here from New York. I can’t believe this is my home,” she says in the video. “This is just beautiful. This is beautiful. I cannot believe this is my house, like a f*cking dream. Imagine being from New York and going to Macy’s and sh*t and your house look like f*ckin’ Macy’s. This amazing, I’m going to cry you guys. F*cking dream come true.”

Cardi B shares a look inside her home this Christmas in new video: “I cannot believe this is my house…dreams come true.” pic.twitter.com/Q9v70nXp9E — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2020

Check out a clip of Cardi’s festive living room set up above.

