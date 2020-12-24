Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Turned Her Living Room Into A Winter Wonderland Complete With A Forest Of Christmas Trees

Contributing Writer

Cardi B oftentimes raps about enjoying the finer things in life, and she’s making no exception this holiday season. In order to ring in the holidays, Cardi B had her Atlanta mansion’s living room turned into an impressive display of festive decor.

The rapper took to Instagram to show off her decorative home. Panning across her living room, Cardi gives a look at all the garland, lights, and presents that fill the large space. The rapper then walks over to display her array of Christmas trees, five in total, which together create a forest of snow-lined firs.

“So I haven’t seen my home decoration because I’ve been in LA and I just got here from New York. I can’t believe this is my home,” she says in the video. “This is just beautiful. This is beautiful. I cannot believe this is my house, like a f*cking dream. Imagine being from New York and going to Macy’s and sh*t and your house look like f*ckin’ Macy’s. This amazing, I’m going to cry you guys. F*cking dream come true.”

Check out a clip of Cardi’s festive living room set up above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×