Last night, Coachella was officially postponed due to coronavirus concerns, and artists have shared their reactions to the news. Cardi B is one of those who chimed in, and although her post doesn’t specifically mention Coachella, it arrived quickly after the news was made official. In a video, Cardi speaks about the coronavirus more broadly, and admits she is feeling scared.

In a clip shared to Instagram, she said:

“Government, let me tell y’all motherf*ckers something: I don’t know what the f*ck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how that sh*t was from Wuhan, China. […] I ain’t gonna front: a b*tch is scared. I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking. A lot of you motherf*ckers think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right? […] Just because you think you’re immune to it, guess what? Your pocket ain’t, b*tch. A lot of sh*t comes from motherf*cking China, b*tch. So if you’re wondering why your motherf*cking weave or your Fashion Nova motherf*cking packages haven’t arrived, guess what, b*tch? Coronavirus! Coronavirus! I’m telling you, sh*t is real. Sh*t is getting real.”

She also captioned the post, “Ya keep playing I’m deadass F*CKIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food.”

Watch Cardi’s video below.

