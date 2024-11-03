Cardi B is facing backlash after vowing not to vote in the 2024 presidential election then later publicly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Although the “Bongos” rapper outlined her shift to supporters, Elon Musk isn’t quite sold.

Yesterday (November 2), Musk took to her personal X (formerly Twitter) page to call out Cardi B. In his post, he accused Cardi B of being a “puppet” for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. Never one to back down from a war of words, Cardi B clapped by at Musk’s remarks.

“I’m not a puppet Elon,” she wrote. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty, and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you.”

But Cardi B didn’t stop. She went on to turn the pages on Musk, writing: “But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle.”

Cardi closed with “PS fix my algorithm,” a dig at the controversial way Musk has been running the platform since acquiring Twitter back in October 2022.

While Cardi has faced much harsher remarks in the past, Musk should be weary of his words considering he is already facing a cyberbullying lawsuit filed by boxer Imane Khelif.