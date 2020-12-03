Getty Image
Cardi B Is Tired Of Being Roped Into ‘Fake Beef’ With Every New Female Rapper

Beef in rap is almost inevitable, it seems. Cardi B feels like that has been especially true in regards to her during her relatively fresh reign at the top of hip-hop. It turns out that Cardi is tired of being pitted against other female rappers, and she discussed that in a new interview with Billboard, which named her their Woman Of The Year.

In the profile, Cardi said, “When female artists are rising, you don’t have to put one down because the others are rising. Every single time a female rapper comes out, people wanna start fake beef. Maybe because they don’t see me [with other women] as often as people want to.”

Cardi was also asked about expectations for female artists, and she responded:

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, female artists, we have it hard.’ But we do f*cking be having it mad hard! I could be bumping to one b*tch’s music, and the next day, people are telling you, ‘Oh, this girl is better than Cardi. She’s gonna end Cardi.’ I hate that y’all do that. Why do you want me to argue and not like this girl? N****s be out here doing the most, being disrespectful, [but] just the other day, I was getting chewed up because I said the R-word. Like, how you gonna cancel me for calling myself retarded? They want you to be Mother Teresa, they want you to put out music, and they want you to look a certain way. It’s like, ‘Y’all gotta chill — I’m just a regular-degular b*tch, man.'”

Read the full feature here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

