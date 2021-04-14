It’s been a few weeks since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s racy performance of their hit song “WAP” at the 2021 Grammys, but the performance is still causing controversy among more conservative viewers. While it was previously reported that the performance drew a number of FCC complaints, yesterday, Rolling Stone turned up a more exact number — over 1,000 angry emails from viewers who compared it to porn and packed their long-winded missives with plenty of slut-shaming and melodrama.

Of course, Cardi herself has been the target of conservative complaints ever since she helped Bernie Sanders with his 2020 presidential campaign, so she’s used to the histrionics. She remained unbothered when the complaints were brought to her attention quote-tweeting a fan account’s screenshot and adding a .gif of a smug-looking Wendy Williams smirking at the camera to an eye-roll emoji and several laughing ones.

Maybe Cardi is unfazed because she sees through the disingenuous intentions behind such complaints, as she pointed out a few hours later. Commenting on conservative voices’ apparent silence after a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer shot and killed resident Daunte Wright — on camera, no less — Cardi noted the glaring hypocrisy. “Where the f*ck are you Twitter blue-check Republicans at?” she wondered. “Y’all are the loudest in this motherf*ckin’ app. Y’all not saying nothing, y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong with America beside the police! Y’all have been very silent! What’s going on?”

Ya been real quit .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a fuckin joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA ! pic.twitter.com/z3Lyf1GGZb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 14, 2021

Check out Cardi’s responses to the FCC complaints above, and read more of them here.

