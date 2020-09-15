Cardi B Has Reportedly Filed To Divorce Offset

Just a month after bragging about how she got her ring on “WAP,” Cardi B has filed to divorce her husband Offset of Migos, according to TMZ. Cardi filed documents in Georgia court looking to dissolve their life partnership, with Cardi listed as plaintiff and Offset as defendant. The couple was married in 2017 and have had a tumultuous relationship since, temporarily separating in 2018 before patching things up and having a seemingly picture-perfect marriage since. Their daughter, Kulture, was born in 2018.

Late last year, Cardi admitted that the couple’s temporary breakup toward the end of 2018 was due to Offset cheating, although after he apologized at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles that year, the two skipped marriage counseling as Cardi began wearing the ring he gave her again. The two collaborated on Offset’s Father Of 4 single “Clout” and have been a fixture on each other’s social media pages ever since.

Intriguingly, Cardi B was signed Migos’ label Quality Control as her managers in 2018, while this year, the group decided to sue QC for conflicts of interest. Meanwhile, Cardi compared her upcoming second album to Beyonce’s acclaimed, confessional Lemonade — a comparison made all the more stark by news of her and Offset’s newly revealed marital troubles.

