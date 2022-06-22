Hip-hop’s various stan wars have created an odd climate online. You can be the biggest artist of the moment and fans can wonder whether or not you’re falling off at the same exact time. Take Cardi B, for instance. In 2020, just two years removed from the release of the most successful debut from a female rapper in the whole history of rap, she was fighting off rumors that she’d been shelved by Atlantic. This was literally one month into the media juggernaut that was “WAP” and just months before “Up” came along to return her to the top of the charts yet again.

It has been a while since the release of both monster hits, but it looks like Cardi isn’t going to let fans forget her accomplishments this time. Apparently, she’s been feeling a bit of pressure from impatient Bardi Gangsters who are pressed over waiting for new music after Cardi admitted to some “technical difficulties.” But rather than giving them time to crank up the rumor cycle, she returned with a reminder and a stern warning on Twitter, sharing a video compiling some of her past hits and promising that she’s going to go even harder.

“Just a little reminder feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them,” she wrote. “P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND.”

Check out Cardi’s reminder below.

Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND 😛 pic.twitter.com/SRtDE8G9Ij — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2022

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.