With the rollout of her upcoming single, Cardi B is taking a gradual approach. On June 26, she revealed that the tune is called “Hot Sh*t” and that it’s set to arrive this Friday, July 1. Along with that news, she teased “another surprise for y’all” coming yesterday at 8 p.m. Well, the news arrived, and it’s big: “Hot Sh*t” is a collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥 THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

Durk shared the single art and added, “Friday we shaking the world I promise.”

Friday we shaking the world I promise 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/S631LuL15s — THE VOICE (@lildurk) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, in a live broadcast from before this new announcement, Cardi explained of her promotion strategy for the song, “With the promo, I just don’t feel like doing too much this time around, because I’m just exhausted with everybody. I’m so tired of people not doing their f*cking job correctly. I’m so tired of people just doing things their way. Just… I’m just over it, you know what I’m saying? I’m over it. I’m gonna put this record [out], if it do good, it do good. I think it’s gonna do good ’cause at the end of the day, the record is amazing. I love the record. It’s something that I feel like you haven’t heard from me before.”

She also added, “It’s masculine, it’s great for the clubs,” and that there won’t be a video for the song.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.