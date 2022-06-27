The music world has been waiting for Cardi B to make her presence felt again since the massive success of her debut, Grammy award-winning album Invasion Of Privacy. The Bronx rapper seems to be gearing up for the next era of her already impactful career as on Sunday night she announced hew new single “Hot Sh*t” will arrive on July 1.

My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨 Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘 pic.twitter.com/tMHJcAteum — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2022

The announcement, teased during tonight’s BET Awards, came via Twitter in the form of a promotional video with Cardi standing atop New York City. Though the clip does not feature any substantial lyrical part of the song, there is enough of it to hear Tay Keith’s producer tag. “Hot Sh*t” would mark the fifth time Keith has produced specifically for Cardi B, previously contributing to big records like “Who Want The Smoke?,” “Type Sh*t,” “Wish Wish,” and “Big Paper.”

The fun didn’t stop with the promotion for “Hot Sh*t”, as “Bodak Yellow” artist revealed that another surprise is coming at 8:00PM on Monday night. This would be the “Be Careful” singer’s first solo release since 2021’s smash “Up.” She hasn’t been completely away in 2022, adding a fiery verse to Kay Flock’s “Shake It” also featuring Dougie B and Bory300.

Check out Cardi B’s announcement of “Hot Sh*t” above.

