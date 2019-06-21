Getty Image

Cardi B is facing serious charges after allegedly ordering her entourage to beat down a pair of bartenders at a New York strip club, according to TMZ. The “Press” rapper has been indicted by a grand jury on over a dozen charges — 12 misdemeanors and two felonies — after the August 2018 brawl caused some serious injuries. Cardi was arrested last October, but rejected a plea deal which would have given her a conditional release.

Now, she instead faces charges of assault, conspiracy, criminal solicitation, harassment, reckless endangerment, and felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. The brawl was allegedly started when Cardi accused bartender Jade of sleeping with her husband Offset. Supposedly, her entourage threw bottles and chairs, injuring Jade and another bartender, Baddie G, who pressed charges.

According to TMZ, the prosecution apparently discovered information during their investigation of the event that led them to take the matter to the grand jury rather than simply charging Cardi with the initial pair of misdemeanor charges: assault and reckless endangerment. Cardi’s rejected plea deal would have her plea guilty to one, with strict conditions keeping her out of further trouble. Now, she will have to hash it out in court and hope the prosecutions case holds together as well as her performance wardrobe.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.